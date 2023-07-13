LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man was arrested on a child pornography charge Thursday morning.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Joseph Carter was arrested by detectives with the Radcliff Police Department and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security just after 9 a.m. at his home.
The arrest came after the law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Carter's home.
Carter allegedly admitted to purchasing a "bundle of 50" child pornography videos for a price between $50 and $70, that he received on his smart phone.
He was charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Carter is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
