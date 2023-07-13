Joseph Carter

Joseph Carter, of Radcliff, was arrested by detectives with the Radcliff Police Department and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, July 13, 2023. He was charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. (Mugshot source:  Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man was arrested on a child pornography charge Thursday morning.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Joseph Carter was arrested by detectives with the Radcliff Police Department and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security just after 9 a.m. at his home.

The arrest came after the law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Carter's home. 

Carter allegedly admitted to purchasing a "bundle of 50" child pornography videos for a price between $50 and $70, that he received on his smart phone. 

He was charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Carter is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

