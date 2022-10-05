LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Purdue University student is dead and another is in custody after a homicide at one of the university's dorms.
A university spokesperson confirmed to Fox59 that a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and, according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Varun Manish Chheda, 20, from Indianapolis. He was a senior.
A Purdue spokesperson said the suspect and victim were roommates, and the suspect, identified as Ji Min Shaw, 22, was taken into custody. He is facing a preliminary charge of murder. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified him as an international student from Korea.
One Purdue University senior said other students on the same floor were woken up by a "scream or some loud noises." Some complained they were not notified by the university about what happened.
Tim Doty, Purdue's director of media and public relations, said a campus alert wasn't sent to students because the suspect called 911 and was immediately taken into custody.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels issued a statement on the homicide Wednesday morning.
Dear members of our Purdue community,
I write to let you know that early this morning, one of our students was killed in his residence hall room. The suspect, the victim's roommate, called police to report the incident and is in custody.
This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event.
We do not have all the details yet. Our Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident so that we all may learn more about what transpired.
As is always the case, staff from our Office of the Dean of Students, our Residence Halls, and clinicians at Purdue's Counseling and Psychological Services are providing support and are available to anyone who needs or wants their care.
As Purdue's president, but even more so as a parent myself, I assure you that the safety and security of our students is the single highest priority on our campus. Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue's population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere.
Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply.
I am ever grateful to all of you who continually take the time to care for each other and know you will do so in the days ahead.
Sincerely,
Mitch Daniels
President
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.