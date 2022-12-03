LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scott County man was arrested after a fatal crash in Austin on Friday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said a crash occurred around 4 p.m. involving an SUV and motorcycle near the intersection of State Road 256 and South Dowling Street.
Police said a 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Terry G. Richards, 56, was traveling northbound on South Dowling Street and approached a stop sign at SR 256. Police said at the same time, a 1985 Honda Shadow motorcycle ridden by Michael W. Taylor II was headed eastbound on SR 256 approaching the same intersection.
ISP said the GMC Envoy crashed into the motorcycle at the intersection. Taylor, from Scottsburg, was sent off his motorcycle during the crash, causing life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Richards wasn't injured in the crash, but police spoke with him and thought alcohol was a potential factor in the crash. ISP said Richards submitted to a certified chemical test, and tested over .08 Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC), which is above the legal limited.
Richards was arrested and charged with one count of causing death when operating a vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent (ACE) of .08 or more and one count of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
