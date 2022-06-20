LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are still looking for the man who walked up to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and punched him at Fourth Street Live! on Saturday.
Fischer was evaluated by EMS after the incident. Jessica Wethington, a spokeswoman for Fischer, said the mayor was "doing fine."
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos of the person they believe punched Fischer. That person remains on the loose.
Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual. The Mayor is doing fine. LMPD is investigating & will release further information as it becomes available. Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673. pic.twitter.com/BeKnjfJOgv— LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022
WDRB News obtained a video that appears to show Fischer being punched by a man while at Fourth Street Live! on Saturday. In the video, a man walks and then rushes toward Fischer, punching him in the upper chest or throat. The mayor falls backwards as the man flees.
On Monday, WDRB sat down with Charles Nance, a security consultant, who reviewed the surveillance footage.
"Looking at the video, it's hard to tell what his intentions were because he's just walking through the crowd," Nance said.
After the punch, Fischer's security detail appears to go after the suspect, but quickly returns to the mayor.
Nance is a retired law enforcement officer, and said he completely understood why Fischer's security detail allowed the suspect to get away.
"If that was me in that situation, I would have probably did the same thing," he said. "That could have been a ploy to get me away from my target, who I'm protecting. So once you give me away, then you can do whatever you gotta do or wanted to do. You could have shot him or stabbed him or whatever the case may be."
Nance said even if the suspect was by himself, pursuing him could have been deadly.
"If the guy has a weapon, and he and I get into a struggle, if the weapon goes off and you're in a public place, somebody else could get shot," he said.
Meanwhile, a day after being punched, Fischer was at an annual Juneteenth Gala to receive an award — and show he can also take a joke.
"My son, who is 30, said, 'Dad, you're not quite an old geezer yet, but it's good to see you can still take a punch,'" Fischer said. "Yeah, it's an unfortunate thing. We are living in kind of weird times these days, so just another day in the life of the mayor."
Right now, police are still looking for the suspect and asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online by clicking here.
