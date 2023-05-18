LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several east Louisville schools are on heightened security as Louisville Metro Police search for an escaped inmate.
Police posted about an "ongoing investigation" taking place near the interchange between I-71 and I-265. According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, the inmate is 31-year-old Norman K. Wolfe. He's currently charged with first-degree burglary, fleeing and evading police and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to online court documents, Wolfe was scheduled to appear in Trimble County Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday morning.
Several Jefferson County Public Schools were placed on heightened security because of the search. As a result, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools said several schools in the area had cancelled outdoor activities until police give the all clear. Those schools included Norton Commons Elementary School, Ballard High School, Kammerer Middle School, Bowen Elementary School, Norton Elementary School, Chancey Elementary School, Wilder Elementary School and Zachary Taylor Elementary School.
Additionally, Kentucky Country Day School sent a message to parents shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
"LMPD notified us that a prisoner escaped custody on the Gene Snyder and have advised us to move into a Code Green, Soft Lockdown," the message read. "As a reminder, a Soft Lockdown means there is no immediate threat on campus, but as an extra precaution, all students and faculty move and stay indoors until we receive word of the all-clear. Students and faculty are safe and there is no reason to come to campus."
At about 11:45, the school sent out another message saying police had given them the "all-clear" and that it was safe to resume normal operations.
We wanted to advise of an ongoing investigation in the area of I-71/I-265 in #Louisville. We are working on gathering more information from the agencies involved. Please stay out of the area. We are asking you to not call 911 & @LouMetroES unless its an emergency. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/JXvaJgNgfK— LMPD (@LMPD) May 18, 2023
A WDRB crew in the area of the LMPD search reported seeing several law enforcement vehicles, both from LMPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, on the ramp from I-71 to the Gene Snyder Freeway. Several law enforcement officers were seen along the side of the road, and K-9s had also been deployed.
Several stores at The Paddock Shoppes had signs in their windows indicating that they were temporarily closed due to the prisoner search.
A spokesman for LMPD said more information will be sent out shortly.
This story will be updated.
