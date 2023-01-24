LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is in custody after a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday evening.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Jan. 23 on West St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, according to a news release from Col. Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. That's where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Grube said investigators with the Clark County Sheriff's Department worked with the Jeffersonville Police Department to identify and arrest 40-year-old Joshua Emerson in connection with the shooting. He was arrested without incident around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Emerson is expected to be charged with felony criminal recklessness with a handgun and felony aggravated battery.
