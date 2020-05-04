LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Dixie Highway Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gillette Avenue, near the 3200 block of Dixie Highway in the area of Ralph Avenue, according to Shively Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Josh Myers.
Police found a man believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police they saw "two or three" people run from the scene, but no arrests have been made, Myers said.
Police asked that anyone with information about the case call Shively Police at 448-6181.
This story may be updated.
