LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of using a hidden camera to spy on a teenage girl he molested was federally indicted, charged by a grand jury with sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and tampering with documents.
Joseph Flamion, 45, of Jeffersonville, was charged with several felonies last summer, including child molesting, child exploitation, sexual misconduct with a minor and voyeurism with a camera.
According to an arrest report, the charges stem from the moment someone found a hidden camera in a bathroom about six months ago. Police said Flamion had been recording a 14-year-old naked in the bathroom and told police he hid the camera to make sure people weren't wasting water.
Flamion also admitted to police that he put lotion on the girl’s body but said he did not do it in a "sexual way" and did not mean to make her feel uncomfortable. Police said he made the girl take her clothes off while he did it and put lotion over her breast, buttocks and inner thighs.
The federal indictment says Flamion had been sending the alleged content to others for more than a year. It adds that between May 18, 2022, to July 2022, Flamion tried to hide the camera after being interviewed. It also says he had an iPhone 13 with at least one image of child porn.
Flamion is required to cooperate with DNA collection and avoid all contact with the victim. The court ordered him to home detention with a GPS tracking monitor.
If convicted, he could spend a maximum of 60 years in prison with supervised release.
