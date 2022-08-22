LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm.
Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
On June 1, 2021, police executed a search warrant at his home and found 7.75 pounds of cocaine, 2.75 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.41 ounces of heroine, digital scales and $20,142 in cash.
A search of his garage resulted in the location of two rifles, an UZI-style pistol and a money counter. There was also a Ruger pistol with an obliterated serial number found in his truck.
Related Stories:
- Suspected drug dealer appears before Floyd County judge
- Authorities seize drugs, guns and more than $20,000 from southern Indiana home
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.