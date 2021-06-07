NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County prosecutors believe they have a potentially dangerous drug dealer in custody.
Last week, officers from several southern Indiana police agencies raided the home of 38-year-old Cornelio Moran.
Christina Scalf, Moran's neighbor, was one of a handful of neighbors watching as police arrived at Moran’s home on Maryland Avenue in New Albany.
"I've only seen that on TV," Scalf said. "I was in my house, and I saw them all pull up here, starting in my yard and all the way down the block. It scared me, of course, and I ran out to see what was going on."
Scalf said officers knocked before forcing their way into the home.
“There were several of them over there,” Scalf said. “Police officers beating in the door."
Inside, police said they found 10 pounds of drugs, more than $20,000 in cash and several weapons.
“I had no idea that is what was going on," Scalf said.
Police took Moran into custody and locked him up at the Floyd County Jail. And officers also towed several vehicles from the home.
"They just walked him out in handcuffs," Scalf said. "They were here for a few hours."
Moran was escorted Monday afternoon into Floyd County Circuit Court in handcuffs, shackles and a jail issued jumpsuit. During his initial court appearance, a judge entered a not guilty plea on Moran’s behalf and kept his bond at $100,000 cash.
Scalf said Moran moved into the neighborhood about a year ago, and she never saw anything unusual.
"I don't think that anyone was expecting that to happen," she said. "All I knew is they were remodeling the house, nothing else."
Moran is scheduled to be back in court later this month.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.