LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was sentenced to 70 years for child molestation.
The Jefferson County, Indiana, prosecutor said Matthew Riddle, 37, of Lexington, Indiana, was convicted on two counts of felony child molesting on Wednesday.
A judge sentenced Riddle to 50 years in prison at the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by 20 years of sex offender probation.
Police said Riddle hosted parties at his home and molested several male children over a five-year period.
During a search of Riddle's home in July 2021, officers found photos and videos on his cell phone of him engaged in sexual acts with the children.
Seven different children between the ages of 10 and 15 were identified as victims. The boys said they were lured to Riddle's home with promises to ride four-wheelers, work on cars and shoot guns.
According to prosecutors, the victims said Riddle would provide them with alcohol and marijuana at the parties, where they would perform "dares" in exchange for cigarettes. The abuse would take place when the victims "were sleeping or passed out."
Indiana State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating a tip about another man in April 2021. That investigation led them to Riddle, who was arrested on felony child porn charges in July 2021.
