LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is behind bars facing felony child porn charges after an investigation by state police.
According to Indiana State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Riddle was the target of an investigation by the department.
Investigators started looking into Riddle after the arrest of another man for child sex crimes. Vic Weil, 74, was arrested in April for child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor, state police said in a news release. The results of that investigation led police to investigate Riddle.
Police say Riddle's Jefferson County, Indiana, home was searched last week by investigators looking for digital devices containing child pornography.
Riddle was arrested and charged on Wednesday. He faces several counts of child pornography. During an initial court hearing, a judge set his bond at $200,000 cash. As of Wednesday, Riddle was behind bars at the Jefferson County Jail.
ISP said the case remains under investigation.
