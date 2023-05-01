LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana choir teacher pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft after stealing thousands of dollars from a student fundraiser.
According to court documents, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a suicide note posted on Facebook by David Stone, a Highland Hills Middle School choir teacher.
In the note and matching post, investigators said Stone confessed "this last candy sale, I took all the cash."
Investigators said they found more than $12,000 missing from the chocolate bar sale.
The sheriff's office said empty envelopes labeled with student names were sitting in Stone's office.
Stone is to serve 363 days of probation and pay restitution of more than $12,000 to the middle school. Stone, who was an award-winning choir director, was ordered to resign from Highland Hills.
