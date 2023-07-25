LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman is charged with vandalizing a Jeffersonville Cemetery.
Jeffersonville Police Lt. Samuel Moss said in release that Elizabeth Davis, 49, of Charlestown was arrested at St. Anthony Cemetery on East 8th Street Monday morning.
Moss said officers were called to the cemetery by a witness who said a woman was damaging property. When they arrived, officers identified Davis as the suspect.
Jeffersonville Police said several gravesites were damaged. Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed headstones toppled, flowers on the ground, keepsakes smashed and vases destroyed.
Davis was charged with Cemetery Mischief, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Trespass.
