JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Alexandra Gales didn't say a word Tuesday as she walked into a Clark County courtroom in handcuffs, shackles and a green jail-issued jumpsuit.
But her silence didn't last long.
Earlier this year, she was convicted of stabbing 50-year-old Yolanda Fisher to death at a Jeffersonville Coin Laundry in August 2021.
On Tuesday, during Gales' sentencing hearing, several members of the victim's family testified about their loss. Multiple times, Gales interrupted them.
"I do not regret my actions," she said.
"That's disrespectful," Nache Moore, Yolanda's daughter, said after the hearing ended. "I tried to keep my composure and my cool. ... It's just like she waited until I got up there to talk ..."
Court documents indicate that Gales stabbed Fisher after Gales confronted her about spending too much time in the bathroom.
According to Jeffersonville Police, officers responded to a call from the victim saying she was being chased and attacked by a woman just before 6 p.m. Aug. 27, 2021. The incident was captured on video.
Gales said she stabbed Fisher in self-defense.
"The way she took her out of our lives, that just doesn’t sit right with me," Moore said. "She never once has said sorry."
Anthony Hardin, the laundromat's manager, said Gales had caused problems in the past.
"(Fisher) was just doing her job and trying to let someone not use the restroom that didn't need to be there, and she took her life," Hardin said.
At the end of Tuesday's hearing, Gales was sentenced to 65 years in prison. She'll have to serve at least 75% of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.
"As I indicated today to the court, the lack of remorse at the scene, at the police station, at the trial and then today, she has no remorse for what she did," said Krista Willike, deputy prosecuting attorney for Clark County. "I think justice was served today by giving her the maximum of 65 years."
