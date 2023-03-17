LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man for a shooting at a Carrollton, Kentucky, park.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Coda Jumper was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday.
Police said Jumper told them he got into an argument with someone at Point Park in downtown Carrollton Wednesday evening. He said he left the area, but came back a short time later, and that's when someone threw rocks at his vehicle.
Jumper said he then got out of his vehicle, and as a man approached him, Jumper pulled a gun and fired several shots into the air. Jumper said the man then punched him in the face, so he shot him. Jumper then allegedly threw the gun in a dumpster and left the area.
Police were called to the park after the shooting was reported, and the victim was taken to UofL Hospital. His condition is not available.
Police said they recovered the gun.
Jumper is charged with first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.