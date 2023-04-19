LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of a woman and a 2-year-old who died in a house fire in south Louisville earlier this year.
According to court documents, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Kentrell Queen on two counts of murder and one count of first-degree arson last month. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Wednesday.
Queen is charged in connection with the deaths of 2-year-old Sapphire Attieh and 35-year-old Natacha Turner.
The fire took place at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at a home in the 900 block of Palatka Road, just off of New Cut Road, near Iroquois Park. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the two-story brick home. Neighbors alerted fire crews that people may be inside.
Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. Attieh was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she died.
At the time, investigators said they did not know where or how the fire started. They also did not disclose the relationship between Attieh and Turner.
The indictment against Queen does not describe the evidence investigators gathered against him.
Queen remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
