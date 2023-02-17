LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a child and an adult who died after a house fire near Iroquois Park in south Louisville earlier this week.
The coroner said Sapphire Attieh, 2, died in the ER at Norton Children's Hospital. Natacha Turner, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. The relationship between the two are unclear at this time.
Louisville Fire crews were called to a home in the 900 block of Palatka Road, which is just off New Cut Road near Iroquois Park, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the two-story brick home. Neighbors alerted fire crews that people may be inside.
Investigators said they still don't know where or how the fire started. Both causes of death are also still pending.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.
