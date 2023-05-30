NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities in New Albany are investigating after a police officer was shot downtown Tuesday morning.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said one of his department's officers was shot when a suspect they were searching for opened fire around 11:30 a.m.
"When they encountered him, he opened fire on the officers," Bailey said.
The unnamed officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Bailey said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Bailey said Indiana State Police will take over the investigation. He referred all questions to the Floyd County Prosecutors Office.
The City of New Albany posted on social media a picture of a man police were looking for in the area of Main and Spring streets. The page described the man as 25 years old, 6 feet tall and armed and dangerous. A half-hour later, the city said the man was in custody.
"Thank you to New Albany Police Department and other responding agencies for their quick response," the post said. "There will remain heavy police activity in this area while an investigation is conducted. Please continue to avoid the immediate areas between Main/Spring, 13th and Vincennes Street. We will update with further information as we receive it."
"There's no risk to public safety, but there is going to be an active police presence in this area until such time as this scene is cleared," Bailey said.
Police set up a perimeter Vincennes Street, between Spring and Main streets, as police searched for the suspect Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said an incident started earlier in the morning when a woman was shot at in New Albany.
"That subject reported that he had been shot at, at that time, officers took that information and attempted to locate the suspect in that shooting," Huls said. "Shortly after they located who they believed to be the suspect in this neighborhood, a short foot chase happened at that time."
Huls said that foot chase led to the police officer being shot.
"The suspect then actually fired at a New Albany officer, striking the officer, that officer returned fire and struck the suspect," Huls said. "The suspect was able to escape to a nearby residence and was located a short time after by SWAT units."
Huls said the suspect's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Multiple agencies responded to the area of 13th and Market streets. Multiple streets are blocked in the area for the investigation.
Gordon Tretter lives near where the shooting occurred. The former U.S. Navy medic estimated between seven to nine gun shots from a "low caliber" gun were fired. He then heard a shot from "larger caliber" weapon.
