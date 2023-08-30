LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two suspects charged in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old girl in an alleged road rage incident appeared before a judge Wednesday morning, where not-guilty pleas were entered on their behalf.
Shelby Bisconer and Edward Sark appeared before Jefferson District Judge Sara Nicholson. They were arrested on warrants Tuesday and charged for the July 10 shooting. Bisconer is charged with one count of wanton endangerment, while Sark is charged with one count of assault and four counts wanton endangerment.
Investigators allege that on the night of July 10, a group of motorcyclists were speeding and weaving in-and-out of traffic on Interstate 65, near Outer Loop. Court documents said Bisconer was riding on the back of the motorcycle that Sark was driving
Police said Sark fired at the SUV with 6-year-old Onyx Sands in the back seat, shattering the back glass. She was struck by the gunfire and is now paralyzed.
As Onyx's dad started driving her to the hospital in the SUV, he pinned one of the motorcyclists near the ramp to UofL Hospital, according to court documents.
The arrest report said the shell casings police found at the scene matched Bisconer's gun.
Nicholson set Sark's bond at $50,000.
Jaret Hill, Bisconer's attorney, argued for her release, saying she's not the one responsible for Onyx's shooting and is also a victim herself.
"Someone that's ... lawfully defending themselves against the aggression of another person makes them immune from civil and criminal prosecution," Hill said. "They should not have been arrested. This young lady should never have been arrested. She never should have been charged. ... They attempted to strike her at 60 miles per hour, grazed her, hit the other motorcyclist at 60 miles per hour. It's lucky that he's alive."
Bisconer was released on home incarceration in lieu of bond.
A federal grand jury has also indicted a third suspect, Jonathan Rivera, for being a convicted felon with a handgun, but not for shooting Onyx.
Shortly after the arraignment, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department stood together to express their pride and gratitude that the investigation had come to an end after assistance from the community.
"While we can't take back what happened to her, LMPD and our federal partners with the ATF have worked tirelessly to solve this case and give her and her family the justice they deserve," LMPD Lt. Col. Ryan Bates said
AJ Gibes, the assistant special agent in charge (ASAC) of ATF's Louisville Field Division, agreed.
"I'm confident this message is clear today, that we will not stand by or allow those who use violence to harm our community," he said. "We are committed to making Louisville a safer place to work and live."
