LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-year-old girl known for her energetic and goofy nature is stuck recovering in a wheelchair after being shot last month.

Onyx Sands was shot during a road rage incident that started in the area of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop on July 11

Police said a vehicle and three motorcycles were involved, and at least 15 rounds were fired from at least three different weapons. According to police, the vehicle and the motorcycles continued down the highway, where another exchange happened on the off-ramp to University Boulevard.

More shots were fired at the vehicle, which was hit several times.

That's when the girl was hit by gunfire, just days after her sixth birthday, while riding with her father and two siblings. Onyx was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she underwent surgery. 

ONYX SANDS ROAD

Onyx Sands undergoes therapy at Norton Children's Hospital on Aug. 1, 2023.

She's been recovering at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute for the past three weeks. 

"They reevaluate every week," said Chyna Sands, her mother. "Rehab is trying to teach her to redirect her arm muscles and core strength."

Chyna is a registered nurse who can no longer work because she has to provide care for her daughter. 

While her friends spend time enjoying the summer months, Onyx's life has been turned upside down. Chyna is hopeful her daughter can walk again, but for now, she's in a wheelchair.

"It's obviously going to look different when there are skate parties," Chyna said. "She's not able to bounce in the bounce houses. She's not able to go swimming with her best friends."

Despite the daunting recovery, Onyx hasn't lost her positive energy.

"I love to be happy," Onyx said.

ONYX SANDS ROAD

Onyx Sands undergoes therapy at Norton Children's Hospital on Aug. 1, 2023.

"She still has the same personality she had prior to the incident," Chyna said. "I'm most thankful for that, I still have my daughter, my little person."

Onyx still suffers from phantom pains from the shooting and ensuing surgeries. Chyna said her daughter is now terrified to get into a car.

"She thinks if she gets in the car, she's going to get shot again," Chyna said. "That's hard for me because we're always on the go, and that's not something I can fix for her."

Chyna prays her daughter will one day be able to walk again. Onyx's grandmother, Chastity Reynolds, says it hurts seeing her in a wheelchair.

"I'm hoping she's able to still be independent when she goes home," said Reynolds. "I want her to be able to play with her toys and get in and out of her bed. The basic things people take for granted."

A GoFundMe has been created to support Onyx and her family. To donate, click here.

A Louisville man was arrested near the scene of the shooting. A federal grand jury indicted 33-year-old Jonathan Rivera on a federal charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. To date, he has not been charged in connection with the shooting of the 6-year-old.

Anyone who was on the road at the time and may have witnessed either incident is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted on the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.

Previous stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags