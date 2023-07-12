LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children were wounded in separate shootings this week, according to police. As of the latest update, they are still in the hospital as violence in Louisville continues to impact the city's youngest citizens.
"Those are the ones we usually see and it's particularly difficult in that age group. It's somebody's baby. The senselessness of it seems to be even more accentuated in that age because it's rare that any of these children that we see have done anything to get themselves deliberately in a situation where they would be shot. Usually they're completely innocent victims," said Dr. David Foley, director of trauma and pediatric surgeon at Norton Children's Hospital.
Foley said for about a decade he's been tracking data on the number of pediatric gunshot patients at the hospital. He said around 2012 that number would typically be in the single digits to low double digits, but that's not the case any more.
According to data from Norton Children's Hospital, firearm injuries treated at Norton Children's for people 17-years-old and younger increased from 46 in 2019 to 74 in 2020. Last year, Foley said the total number was 59.
"This is a problem. It's a problem that's getting worse," he said.
Louisville Metro Police has called the violence inexcusable and a blatant disregard for human life.
"This is just absolutely ridiculous and it's got to stop," said LMPD Maj. Mindy Vance, on scene of a shooting Monday night.
On Monday, a 6-year-old girl was shot in the back during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the incident spanned about an eight-mile stretch of I-65 north from the Outer Loop to Woodbine Street. All throughout that eight-mile stretch, police said at least 15 rounds were fired. Police recovered at least three guns.
"It shocks me that after an incident like this, stretching almost eight miles through the heart of the city, that we've had only a very small handful of witnesses come forward," said LMPD Lt. Steve Lacefield.
Police said the vehicle and the motorcycles involved in the incident continued down the highway, where another altercation happened on the off-ramp to University Boulevard. More shots were fired at the vehicle, which was hit several times. That's when police said the 6-year-old girl was hit.
"We don't yet know the impact that this will have on the rest of her life," Lacefield said.
Less than 24 hours later, LMPD said a a 3-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting near Cane Run Road near the Greenbelt Highway in southwest Louisville on Tuesday afternoon. The child was shot in the shoulder area and listed in serious condition.
Ronald Thomas, who said his is the godfather of the child, was waiting outside of the hospital during surgery Tuesday.
"I only beg once, so whoever has done this, please turn yourself in," Thomas said. "Leave the babies alone. Leave the innocent men and women alone."
Foley said that though children in these types of situations may heal physically, the emotional impact can last much longer.
"The victims will oftentimes have post-traumatic stress syndrome and symptoms that persist long after their physical injuries have healed, so those patients need long-term care," Foley said.
He said it also has an impact on the staff caring for children with these types of injuries.
"Often times there are lingering effects on the providers and so when the dust settles a little bit and everyone has a chance to take a breath, often times that's when these emotions come out not only for the doctors but also the nurses and other people who take care of the patients," said Foley.
LMPD has not provided any updates on these cases as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with more information on what happened is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted on the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
