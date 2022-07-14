LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect shot by Louisville Metro Police at Shawnee Park, after he allegedly fired at officers, is out of the hospital and behind bars.
Herbert Lee, 30, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, which was just minutes before police released three minutes of edited body camera footage of the shooting at the park on July 10.
Lee was shot and injured in the exchange of gunfire with police. He had been in the hospital until he was booked into the jail. The extent of his injuries has not been released by law enforcement. Police only said his injuries were to his "extremities."
According to police, officers at the Dirt Bowl basketball game spotted Lee and attempted to serve warrants. Police said Lee fired a shot and hit Officer Joshua Pickering in the chest, but he wasn't injured because the bullet hit his bullet-resistant vest.
In the body cam video released by LMPD, police fire more than a dozen shots toward Lee at a portion of the park that borders residential homes in the video. LMPD officers Pickering, Richard Williams, Daniel Burnett, Joel Voelker and Nicholas Hollkamp were involved in the shooting.
Lee has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2008, when he was convicted of crashing a stolen car during a high-speed police chase. Four teenagers in the car were killed. Lee was the only survivor. He was convicted by a jury in October 2010 on four counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Jamar, Demar and Marc Claybrooks and Aaron Shields.
Lee served less than three years. In 2017, Louisville Metro Government agreed to pay $1.6 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the families of four boys who died in the crash.
Lee is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning. Now that he's released, he will face several new charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)
- Restricted Ammunition
- Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer
- Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon
- Fleeing/Evading 1st degree (on foot)
Lee was already facing numerous charges including:
- Possession of a Handgun By a Convicted Felon
- Theft By Unlawful Taking Firearm
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Fleeing/Evading 1st degree (on foot)
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree
- Theft By Deception
- Probation Violation
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- Violation of Emergency Protective Order
- Harassment With Physical Contact
LMPD investigators have asked anyone who witnessed what happened in Shawnee Park on July 10 to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
