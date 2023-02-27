LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a suspect has been arrested for a stabbing near a gas station in Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Kenny William Gaspar Gomez was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department Sunday night.
The stabbing took place just after 8 p.m. at a business near the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop.
Police said Gomez admitted to getting into an argument with a co-worker, pulling a knife and attacking him with it. He then ran away, according to court documents, leaving the victim with a severe cut to the arm that likely sliced open an artery.
The victim walked to a nearby Circle K gas station where he collapsed, due to loss of blood. He was taken to UofL Hospital. As of Sunday evening, police said they believed his injures were not life-threatening.
While police were on the scene of the stabbing, Gomez showed up to turn himself in. According to his arrest report, he "felt bad and was scared about the situation that occurred." Through a Spanish-speaking interpreter, he confessed to attacking the man with his knife, cutting the man's arm and seeing the man running away holding his arm, according to court documents.
He allegedly gave officers a description of the knife he used and told them where he threw it after the crime. Police said they were able to find the knife, which still had blood on it.
When asked why he did it, Gomez told officers he was protecting himself from being attacked with a power drill, but police said no power drill was found anywhere on the scene.
Gomez is charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
