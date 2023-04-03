LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was taken to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Kentucky Street, near Victory Park, around 5:42 p.m. Police said a girl was found with a gunshot wound.
She was alert and conscious when she was taken to University Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sanders.
LMPD's Second Division is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.
