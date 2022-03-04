LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager found shot and killed at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park has been identified.
Wilson Mugisha, 18, died from a gunshot wound on Wednesday around 7:10 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. He died at scene.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a person down in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Freys Hill Road.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
