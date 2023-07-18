LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is working with local police after thieves broke into a mailbox outside a Louisville post office in the Highlands.
Now, officials are warning people to rethink the way they drop off mail as the Postal Service works with police to figure out who did it.
The break-in happened at the post office at 2240 Taylorsville Road, near Bardstown Road.
Pictures from the scene show the damaged mailbox after thieves pried open the locked door and took most of what was dropped inside.
Anyone who has dropped mail in the outside collection box on Taylorsville Road recently should contact the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
USPS said it has seen an increase in mailbox theft nationwide and is looking at ways to secure outdoor mailboxes.
In the meantime, it encourages people to drop mail inside the post office, if possible. If that's not an option, customers should not deposit mail at drive thru collection boxes after the posted collection hours for each day.
