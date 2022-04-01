Fatima Abu Diab and Fahed Abu Diab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another man has been sentenced for the murder of a Canadian tourist who was in town for the Kentucky Derby years ago.

Fahed Abu-Diab will serve 35 years in prison for the death of Scott Hunter.

Abu-Diab was part of a group that targeted hotel guests to rob them on Derby weekend in 2015. Police say they used a taser to stun their victims, then robbed them at gunpoint.

Hunter fought back and was shot and killed.

Tyrone Thomas will spend 30 years in prison for the crime, and Fatima Abu Diab was sentenced to 20 years.

