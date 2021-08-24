LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the defendants charged with killing a tourist visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby in 2015 pleaded guilty to several charges.
Tyrone Thomas Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in the death of 49-year-old Toronto resident Scott Hunter, according to assistant commonwealth's attorney Jeff Cooke. Thomas was sentenced to 30 years on the charges. He is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 28.
Court documents say Hunter was robbed and killed as he and his friend were headed back to their hotel after the Kentucky Derby. Two other defendants —- Fatima Abu Diab and Fahed Abu-Diab — have already pleaded guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22 at 9:30 a.m.
Prosecutors said the three targeted hotel guests to rob them.
A fourth person pleaded guilty in 2015 and has already been released.
Related Stories:
- Police: Derby night murder suspect also killed Louisville teen in Feb.
- Third suspect in Derby night murder appears in court
- Kentucky Derby-goer from Canada murdered when returning to hotel after race
- LMPD investigating 2 Derby Day homicides
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.