LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspect wanted for assaulting a Lowe's employee with a wooden table leg has been identified.
Once the man is arrested, police will release his name and charges he will face.
West Buechel Police Sgt. Will Brown said the assault happened just before 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, at the Lowe's on Bashford Manor Lane.
Police said the man walked into the store with the wooden table leg looking for a screw to make a repair. He met with an associate, who tried to help him find what he needed. But the man apparently became frustrated, and police said the encounter "turned physical."
The Lowe's employee was seriously injured with cuts and bruising to his face.
The store has surveillance video that shows the man entering and leaving the store to get into his truck, which police said is a 2012-18 Gray Ford F-250 crew cab truck with tinted windows. He was wearing a ball cap, orange T-shirt and light-colored pants.
