LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Versailles, Kentucky, man accused of bringing guns, body armor and explosives to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington was indicted Friday by a Fayette County grand jury.
Bryan Carroll, 44, was charged with use of weapons of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony. He pleaded not guilty to an indictment on weapons and explosive charges, reported by LEX 18.
Carroll was arrested in the parking lot of the hospital March 25 after he walked out of medical facility.
Police found handguns in his waistband and a powdery substance inside a container. Investigators found more guns and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in his vehicle.
"He's got two failure to appears in the past two years, three prior violent convictions," Judge Lucy VanMeter, 22nd Judicial Circuit Division 3, said. "Now I'm looking at the report to see what those are, a number of drug convictions, he's got an attempted escape conviction from Woodford County in 2019, a history of menacing."
Authorities later found more weapons and explosives at his Versailles home.
University of Kentucky Police said officers received a tip from the Versailles Police Department that a suspicious man was coming to visit someone in the hospital the day Carroll was arrested.
