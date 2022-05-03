LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released the name and image of a man they are calling a "suspect" in a shooting in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood Monday afternoon.
LMPD said it's looking for Robert Antoine Harris, 33, in connection with Monday's fatal shooting.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Sixth Division officers responded to a report of the shooting in the 4400 block of Plantus Place at about 1:30 p.m.
Police then found a shooting victim later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 32-year-old LaLand N. Hurt. Mitchell said in a news release that Hurt was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Harris is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD, or submit a tip online.
