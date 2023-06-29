LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police arrested a woman they said was street racing on Interstate 264, driving at speeds of 120 mph in a 55 mph zone.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Eleine Roach was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department just after 3:30 a.m.
Police said she was seen driving 120 mph on the Watterson Expressway, near Taylor Boulevard. According to court documents, she was in a red Dodge Charger, racing a white Chrysler 300. Both vehicles were racing each other, side-by-side, according to police.
Police said when an officer tried to stop Roach, she initially fled the scene, swerving around several vehicles. But once she got off the interstate, she began obeying all traffic laws and the officer was able to pull her over near the intersection of Arcade Avenue and 7th Street Road.
According to an arrest report, Roach apologized for her actions.
Her car was impounded, in keeping with Louisville's street racing ordinance.
Roach was arrested and charged with misdemeanor charges of speeding, reckless driving and racing a motor vehicle on a public highway. She was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Thursday morning, but is no longer in custody.
She is now scheduled to be arraigned on July 5.
