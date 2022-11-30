LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of taking part in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood earlier this year appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday morning.
Rickenya Wilson, 25, faced Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf for her initial court appearance Wednesday morning, when a plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf. Judge Wolf set her bond at $500,000.
She was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Richard Bell in March. Another suspect, 26-year-old Deion Griffey, was arrested last week and is also charged with murder, as well as robbery.
The shooting took place just before 10:30 p.m. March 28, in the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue, near Berry Boulevard. When police arrived, they found Bell, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
According to Wilson's arrest warrant, Griffey called Wilson looking for someone to sell him marijuana, and Wilson volunteered Bell, giving Griffey his phone number.
But instead, they both planned to rob him, according to police.
Court documents show Griffey contacted Bell and they made plans to meet. During the meeting, police said Wilson stayed in the car, while Griffey demanded drugs from Bell before shooting him in the head.
Police said the shooting was captured on surveillance video.
Both suspects are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
