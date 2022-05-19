LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People honoring those who died in the line of service passed through Louisville on Thursday.
Carry The Load was created in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley to honor service members who died in the line of duty leading up to Memorial Day.
The nonprofit promotes active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of the U.S. military, veterans, first responders and their families. It's the 10th annual national relay that raises awareness of Memorial Day.
This year, the 32-day campaign goes for 20,000 miles with five relay teams crossing 48 states and 100 rallies held before its culmination at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend.
Jeremiah Kincaid, volunteer with Carry The Load, reached Louisville on Thursday with his team of relay members. The group finished in Covington Wednesday night and will continue to Indiana later Thursday.
"Our route zig zags a little bit because our goal is to hit all the states we can," Kincaid said.
The group sets a starting point and ending point each day.
"We're carrying the names of people who have died in service," Kincaid said. "One of the things we do along the way is we meet different people. We hear their story about a friend or family member that have passed."
After speaking with people, Kincaid said they'll write the name of a fallen loved one on a bib and carry it for the day, or all the way to Dallas.
Memorial Day, a federal holiday honoring U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces, is Monday, May 30.
"It's about thanking those who didn't come home, it's important to remember those people who did sacrifice their life and honor them," Kincaid said. "They gave their life for us."
To register for the relay or donate, click here.
