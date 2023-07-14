LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School is starting soon, and supplies for students aren't getting any cheaper.
The "Hammer's Great Backpack Giveaway" is giving 5,000 students a head start on the school year.
Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs with Isaacs & Isaacs Personal Injury Lawyers partnered with Stock Yards Bank & Trust and Bearno's Pizza to give families a little help.
The giveaway on Friday, July 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. started drawing a line early at McFerran Preparatory Academy at 1900 South 7th Street in Louisville.
Students had to be present for parents to get the free supplies.
The giveaway had a festival atmosphere with Bearno's Pizza slices for $1 and pictures with Petunia Pig.
Stock Yards Bank & Trust CEO Ja Hillebrand told WDRB Mornings this week that the event is a way to give back.
"Education is so important. We want to make sure these kids have the opportunity to be ready in August when they go back to school -- to have all the supplies they need to get a leg up," Hillebrand said.
The backpacks were all given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
