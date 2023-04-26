LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Wednesdays returned for its first night of the year.
There were crowds of people at the Big Four Lawn as it opened at 5 p.m.
Wednesday's performers included Durand Jones, Ruen Brothers and Producing A Kind Generation. It's family-friendly with food trucks, festival food and a cash bar.
Here are a few things to know ahead of attending:
- No outside alcohol or coolers
- No glass or tents
- You can bring lawn chairs or watch from the bridge
- Pets have to stay home
- It's free and open to all ages
The set lengths vary, but each event is expected to end around 10 p.m. The full lineup for the concert series can be viewed here.
The Downtown Louisville Partnership hopes people can use Waterfront Wednesday to connect after a mass shooting earlier this month at Old National Bank that killed five people.
"In light of what's happened, we can't ignore it," Bryn Alston, with the Louisville Downtown Partnership, said. "We recognize something terrible has happened. And hopefully, this gives us a time to reflect on that and a space to be together, enjoy each other's company and spend time with loved ones."
Waterfront Wednesday will take place on the last Wednesday of each month. The next performance will be May 31.
At Fest-a-Ville, with the Kentucky Derby Festival, there will be nine consecutive days of live music at the Waterfront. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.