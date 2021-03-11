LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies, a gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company, opened its first Kentucky location in Middletown this week.
The cookie company, located on Shelbyville Road near North English Station Road, features a rotating menu with four new cookies each week.
The cookies are made on site each day, with milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies always available.
For the Middletown location, it's a family affair.
"My husband and I, Jake, are owners, and we're co-owners with his sister and my brother-in-law," Crumbl Cookies Co-owner Claire Tidmore said. "My husband Jake has always wanted to be in the franchise business, so he's done a ton of research and he gravitated towards Crumbl."
On Friday, Crumbl Cookies is offering free cookies from 8 a.m. until midnight. If you download their app, you can get a free chocolate chip cookie.
