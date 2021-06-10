LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 20 counterfeit Rolex watches that were traveling through UPS Worldport in Louisville.
The shipment, disguised as plastic cards, was headed to a home in Miami, according to Customers and Border Protection (CBP).
“Consumers should be aware that if a known high-value brand is being offered for an unusually low price, it could very well be fake. CBP encourages the use of reputable vendors for your valuable purchases,” said Thomas Mahn, Louisville Port Director.
The box, which was listed as $100, would have been worth $491,980 if the Rolex watches were real, CBP said.
Counterfeit watches and jewelry are some of the top products that are seized by customs officers, according to CBP.
