LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With gas prices current topping out at more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded, many drivers are cutting costs where they can.
As gas is at a premium, AAA is offering 21 tips to help drivers get the most out of every precious drop:
- Change your oil. Check with the vehicle manufacturer to find out how often it should be changed -- and change it on time.
- Keep those tires inflated. Low pressure reduces fuel economy and can damage tires. Maintain the recommended tire pressure.
- Check and replace air filters. When the time comes, switch them out. Clogged filters reduce fuel economy and increase exhaust emissions.
- Unless your vehicle requires it, don't use premium fuel.
- Make sure your gas cap fits properly.
- Adhere to the recommended engine maintenance schedule. Check the vehicle's owner's manual to ensure top engine performance and conserve fuel.
- Don't use your trunk for storage. A vehicle carrying heavy items can increase fuel consumption by 1-2 percent.
- Travel light. A loaded roof rack can decrease fuel economy by 5 percent.
- Avoid "warming up" your engine. Doing so unnecessarily wastes fuel.
- Accelerate gradually. Avoid jackrabbit starts.
- Anticipate your stopping points. When approaching a red light, let your foot off the gas as early as possible.
- Slow down. As you drive faster, aerodynamic drag increases. By driving 60mph instead of 70mph during your 20-mile commute, you'll save approximately 1.3 gallons of gas in a five-day work week.
- Use cruise control when appropriate. It will help you maintain a constant speed while traveling on highways.
- Use overdrive gears during highway driving. This decreases your car's engine speed, reducing fuel consumption and engine wear.
- Keep windows closed while on highways. Open windows at highway speeds can cause air drag and reduce gas mileage by 10%.
- Don't start and stop your engine unless you need to. Idling for one minute consumes gas equivalent to the amount used to start an engine.
- Automatic transmissions should be allowed to cool down when a car is idling in a stopped position at a railroad crossing, or at a long stop light. In these situations, a vehicle's gear should be in neutral.
- Avoid "revving" the engine. Especially just before turning it off. Doing so wastes fuel and wears out cylinders.
- Run errands with a plan. Try to make one trip instead of three.
- Take advantage of carpools or ride-share programs.
- Shop around for the best price. Gas prices can very tremendously. Use the AAA mobile app to find the cheapest gas prices in your area.
