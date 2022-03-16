LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the temperatures rise in Louisville, the ice cream is coming out.
The doors at Diary Kastle opened up earlier this week, and on a warmer Wednesday night, Kentuckians lined up to get their favorite flavors — everything from strawberry ice cream to the Kit Kat M&M flurry.
Dairy Kastle, at the corner of Bradley and Eastern Parkway, has been serving up scoops for more than 45 years.
WDRB Photojournalist Greg Schapker takes us to the sights and sounds of the Louisville institution.
Dairy Kastle is open seven days a week, but it's cash only.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.