LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial hopeful Daniel Cameron said in a news release Thursday that President Joe Biden should classify fentanyl as a "Weapon of Mass Destruction."
Cameron joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general calling on Biden to respond to the record increase in overdose deaths related to fentanyl by naming the lethal substance as a WMD."
"Fentanyl overdoses have already claimed the lives of far too many Kentuckians, and we want to ensure bad actors do not further weaponize this substance to harm Kentuckians and Americans," Cameron said in a news release. "We’ve called on the Biden Administration to declare fentanyl a Weapon of Mass Destruction. I hope the President heeds our advice and takes immediate action to equip law enforcement with more tools to protect Kentuckians from this highly lethal substance."
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security classifies Weapons of Mass Destruction as nuclear, radiological, chemical, biological, or other device that is intended to harm a large number of people."
There were more than 2,000 overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2021, and fentanyl was detected in more than 70% of those cases. Kentucky's Chief Medical Examiner Bill Ralston said it's not uncommon to see five fentanyl deaths in one day in one of the three offices in Kentucky.
