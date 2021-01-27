LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is standing by his team's investigation of the Breonna Taylor case, despite an impeachment petition against him.
"I'm proud of the work that my team of special prosecutors did," Cameron said. "I'm confident in the work that they did and completely understand that this process has to unfold. And I'll allow that process to speak for itself."
He added that, "sometimes people aren't always going to agree with you 100 percent. And I understand that. And that is what's so special about the democratic process that we have here."
Three grand jurors from the case signed on to the impeachment petition, which argues that Cameron should be charged for misrepresenting information to the grand jury."
The jurors say they were misled to produce an outcome that would satisfy Cameron's political ambitions.
