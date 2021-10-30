LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dedication to the deceased took place in downtown Louisville.
During the 10th Annual Day of the Dead Celebration presented by Louisville Downtown Partnership at Fourth Street Live, a few hundred children and their families gathered to reflect on those who are no longer with us.
The belief is that the dead are granted permission to visit their relatives and friends on Earth, and they are often honored with offerings including candles, food, photos and more.
Along with food and vendors, there was a free screening of Pixar's "Coco" for the kids.
"Day of the Dead is so important to us,” said Logan Gatti, the project manager of Louisville Downtown Partnership's Economic Development. “Such a huge number of people in our community and we thought it would be great to make sure they had a space downtown that they could come and celebrate.”
The Mexican holiday is typically celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.
