LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is six months away from the change to Real IDs.
The deadline to make the switch is Oct. 1. The new ID or other approved identification — like a passport or military ID — will be required to fly. It will also be required to get into federal buildings and military bases.
Real ID is not a substitute for a passport, or passport card, for international travel, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Regular licenses will still be good for driving, and proof of identity in other situations such as voting and buying alcohol. For a breakdown of the differences between regular licenses and Real IDs, click here.
There are 15 regional KYTC Real ID offices, including two in Louisville. For a list of locations and to schedule an appointment, click here.
Several documents are required to make the switch, including proof of identity, proof of Social Security number and proof of residency. For a full list of acceptable documents, click here. Kentucky residents can also use an IDocument Guide, which will determine documents a specific person needs to take with them. To use the interactive tool, click here.
For more information about Real ID, click here.
