PARKS POSSIBLE ROAD CLOSURES.jpeg

The main roads through Iroquois Park and Cherokee Park have been closed to vehicle traffic since April 2020 to help manage crowds as the parks saw increased foot and vehicle traffic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A decision on whether to keep the loops in Cherokee and Iroquois Parks closed could come by the end of this month.

The city closed the loops to vehicle traffic more than a year ago to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisville Parks and Recreation is working with community partners to determine if the loops should stay closed to traffic for good.

The city department said it received passionate public feedback from those who want the roads full re-opened and from those who want the loops to stay closed.

