LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky priest's pasta sauce is headed to the friendly skies.
Father Jim Sichko is a Catholic priest from Lexington known for going above and beyond for others. He's paid people's hospital and funeral bills in the past.
Then Sichko started selling spaghetti sauce recipe his mom passed down to him, sending all of the proceeds to three organizations that help others.
Those proceeds just got a big boost.
Delta Airlines is now on board with Sichko's sauce.
The airline's Sky Clubs in Cincinnati, Detroit, Boston, and Atlanta will serve the sauce.
"It once again teaches each and every one of us that, if you have a dream, a will, and a desire -- and if you're willing to do good to others -- it always comes back to you 1,000-fold," he said. "It's always been my belief and it's always been true."
Miss Marie's Spaghetti Sauce is bottled in Louisville.
