LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Demolition work has started on the Distillery Commons property in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood.
Last week, Metro Louisville approved an emergency order to tear down the 19th century Nelson Distillery rickhouse because of its "unstable" and "unsafe" condition. The order said the former warehouse was in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing.
The rickhouse at the corner of Lexington and Payne streets sits on land eyed by Bamboo Equity Partners of Creve Coeur, Mo., which wants to tear down the building and replace it with a five-story structure with apartments and commercial space.
Bamboo Equity also would turn the neighboring Distillery Commons building, which is currently made up of self-storage units and other businesses, into apartments.
The Distillery Commons site is owned by Barrel House Lofts LLC, which would sell the buildings to Bamboo Equity for its project. Cliff Ashburner, an attorney representing the developer, said the demolition cost will be privately funded.
