LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's new mayor says the Department of Justice is coming back to Louisville sometime next week.
On WDRB Mornings Tuesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg said the DOJ will be listening to community members.
The trip to Louisville comes after the DOJ report released in March revealed federal investigators believe Louisville Metro Police and Metro government engaged in practices that violated the Constitution and federal law.
Greenberg said the city is taking immediate action. He said when he presents his first budget to Metro Council, he plans to invest in more police training and implement reforms and improvements aimed at solving problems highlighted in the DOJ report.
The mayor also plans to include investments into city parks in the budget along with money for expanded hours at community centers.
"Everybody wants a safer city. Everyone wants the city to be cleaner than it is. Everyone wants to take care of the little services that they expect because that impacts their lives in a big way," he said.
Greenberg said he believes it's important to go to every part of the metro and listen to concerns.
He also said he hopes there can be an announcement made in the next few months to name a permanent police chief.
