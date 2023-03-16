LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a recent legal deposition, former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad answered questions for a lawsuit filed by the family of Shelby Gazaway.

Gazaway was killed by LMPD officers after they responded to reports of shots fired inside the Portland Kroger in November 2019. He was identified by witnesses as the gunman and after an encounter with officers, was shot and killed. Police said Gazaway pointed a gun at two officers and fired several shots.

The officers involved did not face charges after Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said the officers “were justified in using deadly force.”

During a deposition on Tuesday, Conrad was asked by attorneys several questions related to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into LMPD.

WDRB News obtained a transcript of the question-and-answer session.

Regarding the DOJ’s findings, Conrad was asked if while he was chief, he believed LMPD used excessive force.

“I’m sure that there were times when that occurred,” Conrad answered.

When asked if “LMPD conducted search warrants based on invalid warrants?” He responded, “I don’t know, but if it’s in there, I assume it happened.”

He was asked if “LMPD unlawfully executed search warrants without knocking and announcing.” Conrad replied, “I’m sure there were situations where that occurred. Yes.”

Conrad also acknowledged the department, under his command, likely unlawfully stopped, searched, detained, and arrested people during street enforcement activities. He said he believes LMPD, in certain cases and individual circumstances, likely discriminated against Black people.

When Conrad was asked about LMPD engaging in acts that derived people of their rights, Conrad said, “I don't know that, but it's, again, in the report and I don't think the Department of Justice would've included it if they did not have sufficient evidence to make that statement.”

The DOJ report accused LMPD of throwing drinks at pedestrians, racial disparities in arrests and traffic stops, assaulting citizens with disabilities and calling Black people "monkeys, animal and boy." The report also said LMPD does not properly investigate crimes involving domestic abuse or sexual misconduct; both by citizens and of its own officers.

DOJ investigators singled out Conrad, who served as police chief in the Fischer administration, for failing in "multiple cases" to launch investigations into possible officer misconduct — even though citizens already had complained.

Instead, the report said, Conrad waited until those cases received media scrutiny to initiate internal reviews.

Fischer fired Conrad after learning that officers weren't using body cameras during the fatal shooting of business owner David McAtee during the 2020 protests that erupted over Breonna Taylor's death days earlier.

Federal investigators also criticized the former chief for failing to analyze the work of the Ninth Mobile Division, which was focused on high-crime neighborhoods, for "signs of discrimination."

An attorney representing the Gazaway asked a final question regarding the DOJ LMPD investigation, “Would you defer to the report for their findings and for the specific instances of conduct that they found?”

Conrad responded, “Yes, sir. I am. The Department of Justice knows what they’re doing — and I don’t doubt their findings.”

